Assam : President – Ram Nath Kovind Arrives In Guwahati On 3-Days Official Visit

NET Web Desk

President – Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Guwahati today morning around 11:30 AM at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. He was received by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, and other dignitaries.

The Hon’ble President was accompanied by the Assam CM & Governor to the famous Kamakhya temple, where he offered prayers.

Honoured to receive Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at LGBI Airport along with Hon'ble Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi ji. During his three-day visit to Assam, we hope to be enriched by his invaluable guidance for taking our state to new heights.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/RFSFluSzI8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 25, 2022

On the 400th anniversary of the legendary Ahom General – Lachit Borphukan, President Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the renowned General’s memorial. Lachit is known for his valour in resisting Mughal invasion.

During the 3-days visit, Kovind is also scheduled to visit the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and attend Tezpur University’s convocation ceremony.

In Kaziranga, the President will assess the state government’s conservation efforts, particularly the proposed elevated highway through the national park.

Keeping in view of the proposed visit of the President – Ram Nath Kovind, all tourist activities including – Elephant Safari & Jeep Safari will remain shut with effect from the morning of February 26 to forenoon of February 27 in Western range, Bagori, Kaziranga range, and Kohora.

Besides, the President will depart for the national capital on February 27.