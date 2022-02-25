Atleast 20 Students From Sikkim Stranded In Crisis-Hit Ukraine; MEA In Constant Touch : CM Tamang

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

As many as 20 students are currently stranded in Ukraine, according to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who confirmed the news today after receiving no official confirmation.

“Dear Parents of Students Studying in Ukraine. As of yet, we have received details of 20 students currently stranded in Ukraine. We have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and have provided the details. Indian Embassy in Hungary, Poland, Ukraine, Romania, and Slovakia has been also contacted and are working towards coordinating an alternate route for evacuation. We are in constant touch with the students and taking feedback on their status.” the Chief Minister wrote on his official Facebook page today.

Families of stranded students have pleaded the authorities to ensure their safe return.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has urged the stranded citizens in Ukraine to call the chief minister’s office (CMO). CM Tamang has also shared contact information for the citizens from the state stranded in Ukraine.

Appealing to the citizens, the CM said, “Considering the current situation in Ukraine, I request the Sikkimese citizens studying or residing there to contact Shri Ratnamani Pradhan, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Ministers’ Office, Gangtok on the following number (+91 97351 23333) or via mail ([email protected]).”

Tamang further stated that the Sikkim administration is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in order to facilitate the safe return of the Ukrainian students.

As Ukraine’s airspace was restricted under a warlike situation, the MEA held a series of high-level talks to put alternate contingency measures in place. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has also established helpline nos. for Indian citizens to contact the authorities.

Over 15,000 Indians are currently residing in Ukraine, according to estimates.