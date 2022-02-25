COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 14 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,386

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 14 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64386, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 1 active case, Lower Subansiri with 1 case, Leparada – 1 case, Longding – 3 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 221 active cases, while 32 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 63869. The recovery rate now stands at 99.20% per cent.