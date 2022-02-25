COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 26 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,413

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 26 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93413, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 211 active cases, while 34 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91627, while 2 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1575.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,48,871 total vaccines, with 2253 citizens been inoculated on Wednesday. As many as 1142 citizens of 18+ age group and 180 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.