COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1057 New Cases; 20.17% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1057 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 20.17%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 8409. While, a total of 2,11,310 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 652 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5241 samples were tested on February 24, 2022, out of which 456 samples belonged to males, while 601 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,02,249. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 73 (31.06%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 55 (39.85%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 912 (19.21%) & 17 (14.04) positive cases respectively.