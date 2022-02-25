Families Of 420 COVID-19 Victims Received Ex-Gratia Payment – Rs 50,000 Each : Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram government has compensated 420 of the 652 kin of COVID-19 victims in the northeastern state with ex-gratia payments of Rs 50,000 apiece, informed the Chief Minister – Zoramthanga.

In addition, compensation of Rs 20 lakh has been paid to the relatives of three village-level task force volunteers who perished as a result of COVID-19 while performing their responsibilities. He said on Thursday that the ex-gratia payment was covered by the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF).

Zoramthanga further added that the grant for COVID ex-gratia payment has been increased to Rs 49 crore from Rs 47 crore, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.