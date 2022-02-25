Manipur Assembly Polls : IMFL Shops Will Be Reopened; If BJP Attains Power; Asserts CM Biren Singh

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh has come under fire for a recent controversial statement in which he stated that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins power, the state government will reopen outlets selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

Several people were dying as a result of using deadly country liquor, Singh said at a poll-related event on Thursday. The state administration would reopen IMFL outlets in order to ‘save’ the people, he further added.

According to The Hindu report, the Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) – an anti-liquor and anti-drug organization, and categorically all insurgent groups in the state, are likely to forward a strong reaction to the same.

Its worthy to note banned militant outfit – Revolutionary People’s Front closed all foreign liquor shops from January 1, 1991.

“There were 63 liquor shops and three bonded warehouses for a small State with a population of less than 17 lakh in those days. The ubiquitous roadside kiosks openly sold IMFL bottles.” – the report further reads.