Manipur : Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’; Bags Gold In Singapore Weightlifting Event

The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist & ace weightlifter – Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is likely to represent India in the Commonwealth Games in 2022 after winning gold in the 55 kg category by lifting a total of 191 kg at the Singapore Weightlifting International on Friday.

In an uncompetitive field, Chanu lifted 191 kilogrammes (86kg+105kg) to take first place. After winning India’s first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian weightlifter discovered her stardom. She fought hard till the end, and grabbed silver in the women’s 49kg category.

According to PTI report, the ace weightlifter stated “My never-ending love for the sport has paid dividends after 6 months of intensive training. I’d want to thank our Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Weightlifting Federation of India, SAI, IOS Sports, and all of the other stakeholders for assisting me in getting here. I’m determined to train even harder and do everything in my power to win a gold medal for my country at the CWG.”

Taking to Twitter, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wrote “Happy to have qualified for the CWG 2022. My participation would not have been possible without the prompt response of @IndiaSports & @meaMADAD in facilitating the Vaccinated Travel Lane Pass for me and my team, without which we couldn’t have travelled to Singapore for the event.”

“Six months of intense training and my never ending love for the sport continues to pay off as I qualify for the @CWG2022 I would like to extend my thanks to our @IndiaSports Weightlifting Federation of India @Media_SAI @OGQ_India & all the other stakeholders.” – he further added.

Chanu, 27, qualified for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 49kg weight category based on her Commonwealth rankings.

Its worthy to note that Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. It was the first medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics and kick-started the country’s most successful haul of seven medals at a single Olympics. She lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk to give a total of 202 kilogram for the silver medal.