Meghalaya Students Stranded In War-Torn Ukraine; State Government Releases Helpline Nos.

Remnants of an apartment building Snizhne after an airstrike; Photo Credit : Dmitry Lovetsky/Associated Press

NET Web Desk

The Russian President – Vladimir Putin’s announcement of invading Ukraine through a military operation, led to a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. In the midst of the mounting crisis, at least 10 students from the northeastern state of Meghalaya have been left stranded in the war-torn nation, according to state Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma.

Sangma sought immediate intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure safe return of all those stranded in Ukraine.

All these students are pursuing undergraduate studies at the Zaporozhye State Medical University, as informed by a family member of one of the students.

According to PTI report, one of these students reportedly informed his family that tickets for flights back to India had been cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma stated “Received news about students from Meghalaya stranded in #Ukraine. Humbly request Hon’ble Union External Affairs Minister @DrJaishankar Ji to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. We are praying for everyone’s safety. May peace prevail.”

“The Government of Meghalaya has set up a Helpline for students/persons from #Meghalaya stranded in #Ukraine : +91 93660 66565 +91 98632 57261 Request everyone to share.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that a special Ukraine International Airlines on Thursday landed in the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI), Delhi with 182 Indian citizens including students from Kyiv.

Meanwhile, due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace as a result of Russia’s military incursion, an Air India plane that took off for Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European country was forced to return back to Delhi.