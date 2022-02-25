Mizoram : Large Stash Of Arms & Ammunition Seized From Siaha; 2 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against anti-national activities, the Assam Rifles found a large stockpile of rifles and ammunition and apprehended two Myanmar nationals near the border village of Lungbun in Siaha district.

The members of the Lunglei Battalion of the Assam Rifles, along with local police representatives from Siaha, conducted a timely operation based on precise inputs about the transit of two wheelers carrying ammunition.

On the IMB, the Assam Rifles team and police representatives set up a mobile check point where the vehicle movement was expected. To maintain concealment, the forces occupied vantage points in the area and intercepted one Kenbo bike and one Royal Enfield driven by two Myanmar nationals.

Besides, 2000 12 barrel 70mm ammunition and one air gun have been recovered from their possession.

The two Myanmar citizens were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement personnel. The use of such war-like stores may have put the lives of innocent people in jeopardy and led to a various life-threatening activities. This recuperation has saved the lives of many people. Its also assessed that such ammunition consignments are being delivered to Myanmar to support CDF’s operations.

All anti-national activists have suffered a significant setback as a result of this operation. The success of this operation would go a long way toward restoring peace and harmony along the Indo-Myanmar border.