Nagaland : BJP Retaliates Against NPF Working President – Huska Yepthomi For Calling PM Modi “Liar”

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland Unit has taken serious note of a viral video clip of Naga People’s Front (NPF) Working President Huska Yepthomi, wherein, he purportedly called the Prime Minister ‘a liar’.

“When Narendra Modi stand and try to speak – open his mouth, only full of lies comes out, he is a big liar.” – quoted Huska.

According to a press release issued by the state media cell of BJP Nagaland, the Prime Minister had landed in Manipur on February 22, 2022, to address a Public Meeting at Heingang; wherein, he spoke on good governance and development taking place across the Country under BJP government at the Centre.

“The implementation of proper Public Distribution System (PDS) through which free rations were delivered to the needy, free vaccination provided by the government, construction of 60’000 houses for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Manipur, promotion of tourism through railway connectivity to Jiribam – with future plan to connect other parts of Imphal, improving of road sector through National Highways – connecting Thailand and Myanmar, providing better sports infrastructure, introducing of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Manipur and declaration of 15th November as National Tribal Day etc. were part of the PM’s address at the election rally.” – the press release further reads.

Besides, the BJP Nagaland also stated that “at no point of time did the Prime Minister made any utterances that could be misconstrued as lies. It came as a shock as to how a senior NPF leader could come up with such crazy idea as to hurl accusations against the Hon’ble Prime Minister of of being a liar. The day dreaming speech made by Huska Yepthomi is very uncalled for; it only goes on to show his declining mental state.”

“It is also very inappropriate for a senior NPF leader to propagate such religious fanaticism and extreme hate politics through an election rally for political gains. Prime Minister’s visit to the Vatican City and meeting the Pope has nothing to do with Huska’s alleged vandalization of churches or displacement of Christian brothers and sisters. And therefore, the Nagaland State BJP Unit, appealed to the citizens of both Nagaland and Manipur State, not to be swayed by depraved mentality that obviously loved to play with faith and religion for political gimmicks.” – he further added.