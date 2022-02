Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major operation, the security forces in collaboration with Nagaland Police has recently apprehended an individual with illegal Burmese Teak from general area 7th Mile, Dimapur District, Nagaland.

Acting on specific inputs, the security forces have successfully nabbed atleast one truck of illegal Burmese teak.

Meanwhile, the accused alongwith recovered items has been handed over to Forest Department Dimapur for initiating further investigation.