Political Business Of CPI-M Won’t Be Entertained In Tripura : CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 25, 2022 : Terming the principle opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) public rally as ‘Political business’, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday claimed that such businesses will never be entertained to continue in the land of Mata Tripura Sundari.

Flagging off Tripura Road Transport Corporation’s air-conditioned buses to commute from Agartala to Khowai and Sabroom routes on Friday morning, the Chief Minister said “The public meeting held at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan (Astabal) yesterday was a meeting of political businessmen. Their profession is politics.”

“This country is the land of personalities like Gandhiji, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji, etc. Political business will not work in this country, and I will not allow it to continue here. The leadership and activists of our party earn their living through hard work and then politics, but the earnings of the leadership of the opposition are politics and extortion”, he added.

Highlight the principal of the present government in Tripura, Deb said “Our government follows – ‘Niti’, ‘Niyam’ and ‘Niyat’ to work for the development of the state and welfare of people in every aspect. This government is not driven from the party office which was witnessed by people of this state before 2018.”

Claiming ‘whatever is written in the Gita is for the good’ Chief Minister said “This public meeting of CPIM on Thursday reminded the people of Tripura about the political businessmen of the state. I thank Mata Tripura Sundari for this. The then main opposition leaders were also involved in that political business. However, no one knows the source of the present opposition political party leaders as all have comfortable cars and multi-storey houses. In fact, their profession is politics. But I will not allow this political business and extortion to continue in the state of Tripura.”

Apart from this flagging off ceremony at Agartala, Chief Minister Deb also launched websites and their logos Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) and Tripura Urban Transport Company Ltd. (TUTCL). Along with these, an option to book their tickets online passengers can also pay for their tickets via the PhonePe app was also launched.

The Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who flagged off buses for two routes, said, “TRTC’s new AC bus service, as well as the launch of the website and logo, will undoubtedly benefit the people of Tripura.”

This is the first time that such an innovative idea has been implemented in the state. Our policies are in line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji of making a Digital India.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy, TKVIB chairman Rajib Bhattacharjee and Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder.

It is to be mentioned here that the CPI-M organized a rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan (Astabal) here in Agartala on Thursday last which drew a huge number of people’s participation.