Sikkim : IT Department Launches Database Application For Collecting Precise Data About Unemployed Youth

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Department of Information Technology (DIT) today launched a database application to assure the availability of complete data on unemployed youths residing across the state.

The Advisor of DIT – Tenzing N. Lamtha launched the application in the presence of the Secretary, DIT, Yogendra Sharma and officers of the Department. This programme attempts to develop a consolidated database of Sikkim’s unemployed young.

It has been built to collect accurate data about unemployed youth of Sikkim. At present there is no data available, so this application was created to fill the gap.

Besides, it was revealed that the programme will save qualification data, which will enable policymakers in designing schemes based on the qualifications and skills obtained through data analysis.

It was further informed that documents such as the Aadhar Card, Voter Card, Employment Card and Certificate of Identification would be required to fill the application.

The application can be accessed through the link https://uydata.sikkim.gov.in

Tenzing N. Lamtha, Advisor, IT Department, said that the new Web-based Application is an initiative of the IT Department to actualize the vision and concern of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for having a comprehensive database of unemployed youth in the state.

He described it as a unique and first-of-its-kind endeavour to gather and analyse human resource data in order to make appropriate policy decisions in the future.

The goal of the application was to reach out to all of the state’s unemployed kids. According to the Advisor, this programme was planned and created entirely by the IT Department’s in-house team of officers and personnel.

Lamtha urged Sikkim’s unemployed youth to go to the portal and register. The Advisor also mentioned the IT Department’s initiative to provide web apps for fifteen services at the time.