Tripura HC Prohibits Animal Slaughter In Public Places; Expresses Concern Over Consumable Meat Quality

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 25, 2022 : The Tripura High Court prohibited the slaughter of animals in public places and ordered the administration of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to make alternate arrangements until a permanent location is established where animals slaughtered for human consumption can be carried out.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by litigant Ankan Tilak Paul in the Tripura High Court, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty also expressed its concerns over the quality of meat being sold at different markets and instructed for regular monitoring by the department of Animal Resource Development and Tripura State Pollution Control Board.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav physically appeared at the High Court on February 22 last, submitted the required documents and accordingly a five-page verdict copy was passed out.

“The tendering process for setting up of a fully equipped slaughter house at RK Nagar area in West Tripura district is under construction and it is expected the work will be completed within 18 months of tendering”, Yadav informed the court.

After going through AMC commissioner’s submission, the Court said, “The AMC should prepare a long term plan for not only setting up the abattoir/slaughter house but also for ensuring disposal of garbage in an appropriate scientific manner (which we are told is an additional feature of the slaughter house for which tender has been floated). All authorities including the local police authorities are hereby directed to render all necessary assistance to the AMC for enforcing and/or assisting in carrying out its duties.”

The submission of AMC authority also revealed that a total of 139 meat selling shops are having license for selling animal meats. “The Corporation shall consider if more people apply for licenses and issue order at the earliest so that people are not deprived of essential needs.”

Prohibiting sale of meat at public places, the High Court order reads “Inspection must be carried out of all license premises and in particular attention should be kept that hygienic conditions are being maintained within the license premises. Sale of meat products should not be allowed in public places and/or streets. AMC shall consider providing locations where slaughter can be carried out till the slaughter house is made operational and such locations be appraised to the licensee concerned. Appropriate bins be also provided to all licensee where they can collect all waste material for disposal through the AMC disposal system.”

“AMC is also directed to seek assistance of the Veterinary Department to post few of their officials who shall be given the authority to certify the quality of meat or meat products that are being made available for public sale. This Court is conscious that this certification is likely to take some time and consequently these directions shall be implemented within 6(six) months from today. The pollution control authority shall also carry out necessary steps to assist the Municipal authorities in maintaining sanitation and hygiene of all these areas. We also direct the AMC along with the Health officials to visit all the hospitals and/or nursing homes to find out the method of disposal of polluting materials generated from the hospitals”, the court order also reads on the quality of the meat.

The High Court’s division bench also emphasized that the wastes of animals slaughtered are disposed in a scientific method and if required, separate sewerage treatment plants should be arranged and ascertain that the garbage produced from slaughtering does not affect the water sources.

“AMC shall also consider the need for additional resources and/or location for setting up of additional sewage treatment plants to meet the needs of the entire expanding city. Obviously, the object behind it would be to try and reduce and/or stop flow of untreated water into the rivers or rivulets around the town. In this respect, the directions shall be carried out by the AMC and we hope and trust that all agencies including the police authorities, the pollution control authorities as well as the persons who are operating the Government hospitals as well as private nursing homes to provide all necessary assistance in this regard.”

Tripura High Court also passed essential instructions to the department of Finance for completion of the said projects on priority basis. The departments of Forest and Urban Development are also being asked to play their respective role in this regard.