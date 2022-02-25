Ukraine Crisis : Sikkim Legislator – D.R Thapa Visits MEA Office; Assess Well-Being Of Stranded Sikkimese Residents

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Going an extra mile, BJP MLA from Upper Burtuk constituency – D.R. Thapa visited the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to assess the situation in Ukraine and the Sikkimese people.

Following his meeting with the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs – Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh yesterday (February 24, 2022), D.R Thapa went to the MEA this morning to get additional information about the situation in Ukraine so that parents of Sikkimese students could be made aware of the same.

He specifically inquired about the well-being of Sikkimese students in Ukraine during the meeting. The official assured him that all of the students were secure and that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine was keeping an eye on them. The government has set up a Ukraine Emergency Help Line to assist the approximately 20,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine, 18,000 of them are students.

Officials told Mr. Thapa that every effort is being made to evacuate the pupils as quickly as possible. Mr. Thapa also requested the Ministry to provide any necessary items required by the students.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thapa has been requested to inform Sikkimese students in Ukraine that if they have not yet contacted the embassy, they should do so immediately and follow the advisories issued by the Embassy from time to time.

Mr. Thapa will be in continuous contact with the Ministry until the evacuation, and he will provide vital updates directly to the parents of stranded students.