Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu Greets Nyishi Community On ‘Nyokum Yullo’ 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu extended his best wishes to the Nyishi Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nyokum Yullo’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Nyokum Yullo’ is one of the largest agricultural festivals of the Nyishi tribe which is celebrated with great fanfare & traditional fervour, thereby showcasing the rich culture heritage of the community.

Derived from two words – “Nyok” means “land or earth” and “Kum” means collectiveness or togetherness, this festival aims to ensure prosperity and well -being of the people. It is celebrated to receive blessings from the higher spirits for good harvest and communal harmony.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has expressed his best greetings to the community. Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote “Wish you all a happy and prosperous Nyokum Yullo and the Nyishi community celebrating the festival. May Ane Nyokum shower her choicest blessings on our Nyishi brethrens and all sentient beings of the world.”