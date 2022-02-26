Arunachal Pradesh : Pugilist – John Lapung To Represent India At ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championship 

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh pugilist – John Lapung is all set to represent India at the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championship, slated to be held in Amman, Jordan from February 28 to March 15.

A native of Seppa in East Kameng district, Lapung will represent India in the junior boys (U-17) category.

Following his outstanding performance at the Youth National Championships in Sonipat, Haryana earlier this year, the 16-year-old boxer was selected for the Asian Championships. In the said competition, Lapung clinched a bronze medal.

Lapung along with other pugilists underwent rigid training sessions during the 21-day national camps which were conducted at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak and Bhopal as part of his preparations.

Along with Lapung, the other junior male boxers to participate in the Asian Boxing Championships include – Krrish Pal (46kg); Ravi Saini (48kg), Lovepreet Singh (50kg), Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan Kulnar (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Harish Saini (63kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Ganpat Mhaske (80+kg).

A total of 25 boxers each from Asian Youth Boxing Championships & Asian Junior Boxing Championships categories will participate in the event along with the coaches and the support staff.

GET READY! 💥 🇮🇳 Young guns are once again ready to leave their sign of supremacy as they get ready for the upcoming @BoxingAsian #AsianYouthandJuniorBoxingChampionships 2022! 🗓: Feb 27 to March 16, 2022

📍: Amman, Jordan 🇯🇴 #PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/5Cb2ImA0Up — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 25, 2022

Its worthy to note that Team India clinched as many as 39 medals (including 14 gold medals) in the 2021 edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai.