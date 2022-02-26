Assam : Man Mowed-Down By President’s Convoy In Bokakhat

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a 60-yrs-old man died in Bokakhat after being hit by President Ram Nath Kovind’s motorcade on Sunday afternoon.

Identified as Rameshwar Ravi Das, the deceased is a resident of the Milanpur area of Bokakhat. He was hit by the escort in front of the JDSG College in Bokakhat.

According to witnesses, he attempted to cross the road for work but was unaware of the approaching convoy.

Das was hit by a black SUV before being driven over by two more vehicles as he attempted to cross the road, informed a local.

He was initially injured, and after being rescued and brought to the side of the road, he succumbed to his injuries before medical assistance arrived.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind was on his way to Kaziranga as part of his Assam tour when the event occurred.

Its worthy to note that President – Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Guwahati on Friday morning around 11:30 AM at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. He was received by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, and other dignitaries.

On the 400th anniversary of the legendary Ahom General – Lachit Borphukan, President Kovind laid-down the foundation stone for the renovation of the renowned General’s memorial. Lachit is known for his valour in resisting Mughal invasion. During his 3-days visit, Kovind has also visited the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and attended the Tezpur University’s convocation ceremony.

In Kaziranga, the President assessed the state government’s conservation efforts, particularly the proposed elevated highway through the national park.