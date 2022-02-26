Assembly Polls : Manipur Governor Issues Public Appeal To Avoid Engaging Into Violent Activities

NET Web Desk

In order to ensure a smooth and peaceful election process with no major untoward incidents during the upcoming assembly elections, Manipur Governor La Ganesan urged all citizens of the northeastern state to exercise their democratic franchise freely and without fear, as this right will determine people’s fate in the coming five years.

According to a press release, “in order to enable the general public to participate in this very important democratic process and exercise their right of franchise freely and fairly, abstaining/avoiding from/of any type of violent acts is indispensable at this critical juncture.”

He also appealed all concerned in both Hills and Valley districts to avoid any kind of violent activities so as to enable the people to exercise their franchise freely and fairly.

“I am quite optimistic that every organization will co-operate in this democratic process of the state.” – the press release further reads.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.