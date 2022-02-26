COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 23 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,437

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 23 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93437, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 189 active cases, while 44 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91671, while 2 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1577.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,51,021 total vaccines, with 1872 citizens been inoculated on Friday. As many as 1063 citizens of 18+ age group and 147 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.