COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 907 New Cases; 21.09% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 907 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 21.09%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 8106. While, a total of 2,12,217 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 655 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4299 samples were tested on February 25, 2022, out of which 396 samples belonged to males, while 511 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,03,456. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 84 (18.18%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 45 (33.33%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 758 (20.91%) & 20 (25.97%) positive cases respectively.