Meghalaya : CM Sangma Inaugurates First Artificial Soccer Turf At Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the first artificial turf soccer playground at Chandmari Football Field, Tura.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 8.10 Crores, the inaugural ceremony of this state-of-the-art field was held in the presence of the Adviser to the Chief Minister – Thomas A Sangma, West Garo Hills DC – Ram Singh, Government Officials, and other dignitaries.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Extremely happy to inaugurate Garo Hills’ First Artificial Turf at the Tura Chandmari Football Field, constructed at a cost of ₹8.10 Cr through the State Scheme. I dedicate this blessing to the people of my hometown & to all the people of Meghalaya”

He also informed that an amount of Rs. 3 Crores plus have already been sanctioned for construction of galleries and other amenities.

Meanwhile, the chief minister asserted that Hunar Hub or skill centre will be erected at a cost of Rs. 280 Crores at Babadam under North Tura constituency for which the Union Minority Minister will lay the foundation stone on March 26.

As part of the beautification of Tura town, Garbage-to-Energy will be taken up and the tender for Mechanized Cleaning System will be flouted soon, the CM further added.

Taking to Twitter, the CM further added “Great to see our young boys battling each other in the field at the South Tura MLA Cup 2022 today and also gracing the Artificial Turf of the Tura Chandmari Football Field with its first match. My best wishes to all the teams playing.”