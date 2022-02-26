Meghalaya Government Launches E-Daakhil Portal For Addressing Consumer Grievances

NET Web Desk

In order to assist consumer complaints and grievances, the Meghalaya Chief Secretary – R V Suchiang on Friday launched the E-Daakhil portal, making Meghalaya into the second state in the North East Region to have launched the e-filing service.

An initiative of the Union Consumer Affairs department, the E-Daakhil portal aims to empower the consumer & their advocates to file the consumer complaints along with payment of requisite fees online from anywhere for the redressal of their complaints.

It also facilitates the consumer commissions to scrutinize the complaints online to accept, reject or forward the complaint to the concerned commission for further processing.

Speaking at the launch, Suchiang lauded the initiative and stated that E-Daakhil is an empowering tool for the citizens and an accountability tool for the Government.

The portal has helped deliver services to the citizens in a timely, transparent, accessible and reliable manner, she said.

One of the main components of good governance is effective grievances redressal mechanism, so the redressal of public grievance should receive the highest priority and E-Daakhil will go a long in addressing consumer satisfaction, she added.

The programme was organized by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya and held at the Conference Hall of the Main Secretariat Building, Shillong.