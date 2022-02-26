Mizoram BJP Calls-For President’s Rule; Alleges “Lawlessness” Under MNF Government

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Mizoram unit has demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the northeastern state, citing “lawlessness” under the current Mizo National Front (MNF) government, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Based on the same, the party has also submitted a memorandum to the Mizoram Governor – Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The BJP claimed in their memorandum that there was a complete lack of good governance in the state, resulting in the misappropriation of public funds.

According to the BJP, there was widespread corruption at all levels of government, with ministers and senior officials accused of being involved in a variety of shady commercial dealings.

The Union Home Minister asked the state administration in November 2019 to stop the unlawful cross-border traffic of dried areca nuts and fertilizers from Myanmar, it further claimed.

“Despite the obvious proof of large-scale unlawful commerce in this item and violating guideliens forwarded by the Centre, the Mizoram government chooses to remain a mute spectator as a crime is committed right in front of their eyes.” it said.

“The current Mizo National Front-led government has the dubious distinction of being Mizoram’s most corrupt government till date. Because a large number of Ministers/MLAs use a proxy contracting system for various developmental projects, and there is no due process in awarding contract works.” it added.

The party urged the governor to invoke Article 356 of Constitution, imposing President’s rule. However, the MNF dismissed the charges, claiming that the state has no law and order issues.

According to PTI report, the Rural Development Minister Lalruatkima said the government was making massive efforts to develop the state and everything was being done within the purview of Constitution.

“The government is performing so well that even the main opposition parties such as Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have nothing to complaint about,” he told PTI.

Its worthy to note that MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the federal level. However, in the northeastern state, both the parties do not collaborate to run the government.