Nagaland : Sekrenyi-Cum-Mini Hornbill Festival Celebrated At Kisama

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Sekrenyi-Cum-Mini Hornbill festival was celebrated at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama under the aegis of Angami Public Organization (APO) on February 25, 2022 with Chief Minister of Nagaland – Neiphiu Rio, attending the event as its special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Rio said the State government has recognized major tribal festivals for which restricted holidays have been incorporated in the government calendar where every government servant is entitled to avail leave during one’s own tribal festival.

Rio urged the community to maintain peace and harmony and Use the festival as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship and renew friendship anong one another.

Hitherto, Sekrenyi was mostly celebrated at the village level and the time of celebration also differed from area to area based on their own traditional calendar. However, the idea of promoting and celebrating Sekrenyi in a bigger and larger way at one common platform was a recent development only, he added.

He said Sekrenyi is celebrated with the objective of getting to know each other and developing a better understanding among the community, and to know more about our cultures and traditions in the form of promotion and showcasing our rich and vibrant ethnicity to the outside world.

He further said that Nagas need to talk about how to build the state’s economy, rather than just talking about politics.

Rio Urged Nagas to unite and work towards achieving a solution to the protracted Naga political issue.

APO President, Razouvoto Chatsu chaired the program while Rev. Mekhale Yhoshü invoked God’s blessing.

Meanwhile, the Advisors, MLAs, and other dignitaries also attended the festival.