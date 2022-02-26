Tripura : Finance Ministry Will Release Central Assistance Worth Rs 600 Crores For Capital Expenditures

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 26, 2022 : In accordance with the Budget announcement, the government is emphasizing CapEx allocation to expedite growth. To this end, Ministry of Finance will release fund for Tripura.

Tripura’s chief secretary Kumar Alok tweeted “As per budget announcement Finance ministry will release additional central assistance of approximately Rs 600 crore to Tripura for capital expenditure. We hope to mobilize more funds in next financial year”.

Meanwhile, a PIB communiqué said that the Ministry of Finance on Friday released an amount of Rs 1348.10 crore to six states including Tripura for providing grants to Urban Local Bodies.”

“For Tripura, Finance ministry released grants of Rs 14 crore. In the current financial year, Tripura received total Rs 72 crore”, he added.