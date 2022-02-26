Ukraine Crisis : MEA Working Closely For Expeditious Evacuation Of Students & Residents; Says Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

The Russian President – Vladimir Putin’s announcement of invading Ukraine through a military operation, led to a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. In the midst of this mounting crisis, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today spoke to the External Affairs Minister – Dr S. Jaishankar about the safety of Indian students in Ukraine.

According to the Chief Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar informed him that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working closely with the Indian Embassy to ensure that students and residents, including those from Assam, are evacuated as quickly as possible.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Spoke to Hon EAM Sri @DrSJaishankar about safety of our students in #Ukraine. He informed me that MEA is working closely with Indian Embassy for expeditious evacuation of students & residents including those from #Assam. I wish to reassure all parents to have faith in GOI.”

The first aircraft from Romania to Mumbai arrived today, carrying 219 Indian nationals.

Taking to Twitter, Dr S. Jaishankar wrote “Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania.”

Earlier, the Assam CM announced that at least 100 students from Assam’s northeastern state have been left stranded in the war-torn country – Ukraine. Most of these 100 students from Assam stranded in Ukraine are pursuing medical studies.