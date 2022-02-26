ULFA(I) Might Possibly Attack OIL & Abduct Officials; Assam Police Issues Alert 

NET Web Desk

The Oil India Limited (OIL) has been warned by the Assam Police about possible attacks on its installations in the state & abduction of its officials by the proscribed militant group – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

In a letter to OIL’s general manager (security) at its field headquarters in Duliajan, the Dibrugarh superintendent of police (district special branch) has ordered the business to inform its officials and employees about the threat.

The letter, dated February 22 stated that “They (ULFA-I) may kidnap/target men from oil installations for their vested interest.”

“Further, you are requested to augment the security of the oil rigs/workover rigs by deploying armed security guards where unarmed local security guards are presently manning,” the SP said.

The cops also recommended that local police conduct joint security and mobile patrols at regular intervals to “neutralize such evil intents” by the organization.

Its worthy to note that employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were kidnapped by ULFA(I) militants from the Lakwa oilfield in Sivasagar district, along the Assam-Nagaland border, on April 21, 2021.