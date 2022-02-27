Tripura Government Sanctions Rs 40 Crores For Agar Trade Centre & Sepahijala Zoo

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2022: Tripura government sanctioned Rs 15 crore for an Agar Trade Centre which is coming up in the state soon while Rs 25 crore has been allotted to revamp Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kumar Alok, Chief Secretary of Tripura announced the sanctioning and allocation of funds in his official Twitter handle.

Chief Secretary tweeted “Rs 25 Cr has been allocated for renovation and improvement of Sepahijala Zoo. In addition, Rs 15 Cr allocated for setting up Agar Trade Centre in Tripura. These projects will promote tourism and Agar trade in the State. Forest Department will implement the projects”.

An official of Forest department said “In Tripura, more than 50 lakh Agar trees are available and the state government already launched ‘Tripura Agar Wood Policy 2021′ aiming to tap the potential of the Agar sector for state economy. This would boost in doubling Agar plantation area by 2025 next”.

Notably, the government is expecting a Rs 2000 crore business in Agar sector in next few years.

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife sanctuary in Tripura, India of some 18.53 square kilometres, about 25 kilometres (16 mi) from the city centre in Agartala. It is a woodland with an artificial lake and natural botanical and zoological gardens.

It is famous for its clouded leopard enclosures. The sanctuary contains a variety of birds, primates, and other animals. This sanctuary also has five log huts for accommodation.