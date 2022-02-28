Arunachal Pradesh Bags 6 Medals In International Wushu Championship

NET Web Desk

Wushu players from the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh have made the nation proud by clinching six medals (gold-3, silver-2 & bronze-1) at the seven-day long International Wushu Championship held at Moscow, Russia.

These winners are – Mepung Lamgu gold in Taijiquan; Nyeman Wangsu gold in Daoshu; Dani Nuri gold in Chen-Taichijian; Taug Ama silver in 60 kg; Bamang Ampa silver in 52kg; Yorna Rosni Bronze in Spear.

According to the Arunachal Olympic Association president-cum-Education Minister – Taba Tedir, “I feel immensely proud to share that Arunachal wushu players have won laurels for India at an international event. With Arunachal becoming highest wushu medal winners among Indian states, surpassing many wushu power house states of the country to justify Arunachal Pradesh as a hidden land of talented sports persons”. Besides, the Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju; Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu; and state minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Environment & Forest, Water Resources – Mama Natung took to social media platforms to congratulate the medal winners. Players from Arunachal Pradesh have achieved record victory for India at the International Wushu Championship held at Moscow🇮🇳 Hearty Congratulations to:

The Wushu Stars Championship is being held in Moscow, Russia from February 22 to 28. The tournament featured 38 Indian participants, including 23 juniors and 15 seniors.