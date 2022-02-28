Assam : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Majuli’s Support For BJP Candidate Bhuban Gam 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate – Bhuban Gam in Majuli.

Addressing an election meeting in Karatipar of Majuli, the Union Minister stated that “the proposed CT Jorhat-Majuli bridge and extending connectivity to Lakhimpur are visible efforts in that direction.”

He said the BJP government is taking numerous steps for the overall development of Majuli, with special focus on improving connectivity.

“With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam and the Northeast are on the path of progress. The people of Majuli are also part of this journey. The way Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given priority to development, Assam will be able to make its mark in India. To achieve this aim, we have to all work hard and all schemes given by the government have to be utilized properly,” the Union Minister added.