Assembly Elections : Polling For 38 Seats Begins In Manipur; Amid Tight Security

Voting for the first phase of assembly elections is underway at 38 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling which will take place between 7 AM and 4 PM, is all set to cover 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining regions are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. Voting for the first phase of elections begun on Monday at 1721 polling stations.

According to the State Election Commission, the voter turnout touched 11.68 per cent in the state till 10 AM.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Manipur, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers.

Large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers have been deployed in the northeastern state in order to prevent any additional unrest.

On the other hand, PM Modi has called-upon the voters to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise.

“Urging all those voting today in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise,” Modi tweeted.

Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur is been conducted in two phases – the first phase is underway today, i.e. February 28. While, the second phase of assembly polls will be conducted on March 5.