Centre Assured Support To Evacuate Meghalaya Students, Stranded Amid Ukraine Crisis : CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

The Russian President – Vladimir Putin’s announcement of invading Ukraine through a military operation, led to a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Despite the escalating crisis and Russian Army bombarding the city, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today stated that he has conveyed the name of Meghalaya students trapped in Ukraine to the Centre and had been assured of all possible assistance.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister wrote “Communicated list of students from Meghalaya stuck in Ukraine to Foreign Sect GOI. He has assured all the help.”

In the midst of the Ukraine and Russia crisis, the Indian government has set up a number of 24X7 hour control centres to help in the evacuation of Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Ukraine Crisis on Sunday.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia’s attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since February 26.