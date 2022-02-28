COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 36 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93437

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 36 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93437, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 196 active cases, while 28 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91699, while 1 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1578.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,51,021 total vaccines, with 853 citizens been inoculated on Friday. As many as 1063 citizens of 18+ age group and 147 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.