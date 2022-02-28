COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 211 New Cases; 19.32% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 211 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 19.32%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 7268. While, a total of 2,13,328 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 657 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1099 samples were tested on February 27, 2022, out of which 94 samples belonged to males, while 117 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,05,403. The official statement further adds that, Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 211 positive cases.