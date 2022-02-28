Depraved Ones Attempting To Incite Violence Must Face Legal Consequences : Tripura CM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Taking a firm stance in the wake of a series of conflicts and violence in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb issued a stern warning on Sunday to those evil-minded individuals or political parties attempting to foment unrest in the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Deb on Sunday visited Trauma Care Center at GBP Hospital here at Agartala and inquired about the health condition of Srimata Bhil, a policeman who sustained injuries while trying to safeguard his protectee TIDC chairman Tinku Roy from stones pelted from Congress Bhavan last evening.

Later, speaking to reporters, Deb said “Why were police personnel attacked? They have not done anything. Even media persons are not spared. This should not have taken place”.

Deb said “Being the Home Minister of this state, such heinous attacks on the police personnel will never be tolerated and those persons involved in the violent clashes that took place last evening will never be spared. Stern legal action shall be ensured against them. Concerning the attack, all the information is with me. Now, they have all the reasons to worry. From Monday, police action against the culprits will start.”

Castigating the Congress leaders, Deb said, “Politics is a democratic right. All political leaders have their rights to hold and carry out their programmes. But, this freedom does not mean you will bring criminals from different areas to plot crimes. Noted criminals and smugglers are found to be the masterminds of the clashes. I will never let the law and order situation of this city get collapsed.”

Terming politics as a business for opposition, Chief Minister said, “Their business has been spoiled completely after BJP came to power. They are playing their wicked tricks to malign the image of this government out of frustration.”

The Home department sources informed that a total of six persons were arrested in connection with the clashes that took place last night while two were arrested in the morning. All of them had been produced before the Court.