Dubai Boxing Event : Mizo Pugilists Emerged Victorious; Hailed By CM Zoramthanga

NET Web Desk

As many as 4 Mizo pugilists represented India during the recent Professional bout, held in Dubai on February 26.

The tournament, which was organized by the Mizoram Grassroots Boxing Promotions and Management, is being hailed as a watershed moment in Mizoram boxing history, as Mizo pugilists competed against their Pakistani counterparts for the first time.

The list of these four ace pugilist includes –

1. Lalrinsanga Tlau : With a career record of 6W 0L 0D, Tlau is a professional super feather fighter and the WBC Youth Champion of 2021. He last competed in an international match in Dubai, where he defeated Georgian Beruashvilli.

2. NT Lalbiakkima : A two-time IBA International Champion, Lalbiakkima in 2018, created history by defeating the World No. 1 and Olympic Champion.

3. HC John Kenty Vanlalhlimpuia : He has represented India in a number of international events, winning medals in practically all of them, including two silver medals in the Senior Indian National Tournament and two gold medals in the Inter Services Tournament. His first professional battle took place in Dubai on February 26.

4. Laldingliana : He hold a professional boxing record of 2W,0L,0D and is the reigning Mizoram LPS prefight Bantam Weight Champion and Bronze Medalist in National Youth Boxing Championship.

Taking to Twitter, the Mizoram CM – Zoramthanga wrote “My heartfelt congratulations to all the professional boxers from #Mizoram who emerged victorious in the very historic pro-boxing event ‘IND vs PAK’ organised by Grassroot Boxing Promotion at Dubai on the 26th February, 2022. More talent and success to them!”