Far From Being Fair! Manipur’s Largest Constituency Witnesses Massive Rigging

NET Web Desk

As the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur begins today, claims of manipulated voting booths are emerging from a variety of sources. A massive rigging allegedly carried out by workers of a political party is putting a pall over the fair outcome of democracy’s grandest festival.

“BJP activists are trying to grab hold of voter’s identity card and casting proxy ballots,” a voter who did not want to be identified for fear of being targeted by political goons stated.

The voter who went to exercise her democratic right in the Imphal West constituency further said there had been widespread rigging in the biggest assembly constituency of the state.

Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur are among the five districts in Manipur that will vote in the first phase of the assembly election for 38 seats. There are a total of 173 candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile police personnel who was on police duty is killed in a suspected case of “accidental firing” from his service rifle.

The polling which took place between 7 AM and 4 PM, covered 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining hill districts are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. This voting begun at 1721 polling stations.

Large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers have been deployed in the northeastern state in order to prevent any additional unrest.