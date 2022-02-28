Manipur Assembly Elections : On-Duty Police Personnel Killed In Accidental Firing; Asserts Chief Electoral Officer

NET Web Desk

In a terrible occurrence, a Manipur police official deployed on poll duty was killed in a suspected incidence of unintended fire from his service rifle; as informed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) – Rajesh Agarwal.

The incident took place in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district. Identified as – Naorem Ibochouba, the deceased is a resident of Kakching district.

Meanwhile, Agarwal expressed his deepest condolences on the officer’s death, adding that his remains had been airlifted to Imphal and transported to a state-run hospital for autopsy.

Its worthy to note that voting for the first phase of assembly elections began today at 38 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling which took place between 7 AM and 4 PM, cover 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining hill districts are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. This voting begun at 1721 polling stations.

Large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers have been deployed in the northeastern state in order to prevent any additional unrest.

Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur is been conducted in two phases – the first phase began from today, i.e. February 28. While, the second phase of assembly polls will be conducted on March 5.