Manipur Assembly Polls : Rival Political Parties Engage Into Massive Clash; EC Might Conduct Re-Polling In Keithelmanbi

NET Web Desk

In the wake of reports depicting poll disruption in Keithelmanbi of Imphal West District, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) – Rajesh Agarwal asserted on Monday that the state Election Commission is evaluating whether or not to continue the polls because an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) machine has been found to be broken.

“An incident of poll disruption has been reported in Keithelmanbi. This has led to a delay in the polling process. The EVM machine has been broken, and we’re examining whether to continue polls here today or go for a repoll.” – mentioned Agarwal.

Reportedly, after the Opposition party made claims of booth grabbing, a huge altercation erupted between Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Keithelmanbi.

According to reports, the booth capture reported has been reported at New Keithelmanbi Upper Primary School. However, the security personnel opened blank fire to disperse the violent mob.

Its worthy to note that voting for the first phase of assembly elections began today at 38 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling which took place between 7 AM and 4 PM, cover 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining hill districts are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. This voting begun at 1721 polling stations.

Large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers have been deployed in the northeastern state in order to prevent any additional unrest.