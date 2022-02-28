Meghalaya : Amid Mounting Protests; Rakesh Sangma Resigns As Chief Executive Member Of GHADC

NET Web Desk

Amid mounting protests and uproar, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) – Rakesh A Sangma on Sunday has stepped down from the post.

According to his resignation letter submitted to Governor Satya Pal Malik, it mentioned that he has resigned from the post of CEM of GHADC on “moral ground”.

“As per the provision of the Sub-Rule 1 (b) of the Rule 20 of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951(amended) on moral ground with immediate effect.” – the resignation letter further reads.

Its worthy to note that Sangma was chosen as the CEM of GHADC on January 31 after his forerunner Benedic Marak resigned as its CEM.

Recently, hundreds of people from various Garo Hills organizations took to the streets of Tura to protest the appointment of newly-elected Rakesh A Sangma as Chief Executive Member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). These outraged protestors forced their way through security paths, and chanted slogans such as – “Long Live Garoland” demanding the removal of Sangma from his post.