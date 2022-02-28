Mizoram : Large Stash Of Explosives Recovered From Siaha; 2 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against anti-national activities, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Mizoram police recovered a large stockpile of war-like stores and explosives, and apprehended two individuals on the intervening night of February 27, 2022.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched a coordinated operation at the border village of Ainak of Siaha district.

The Operation was timely launched by Assam Rifles personnels from Siaha post of Lunglei Battalion alongwith the local Police representatives of Siaha. The team had detailed information on the movements of a sumo vehicle and a bolero carrying explosives.

On the Indo Myanmar Border, where the vehicle movement was expected, the Assam Rifles team and Mizoram Police personnel built a mobile check post. To maintain concealment, the forces occupied vantage points in the area and intercepted the two vehicles driven by the two suspects.

The recovered explosives and vehicles include : BELOX – 10 Explosive (124.2 kg); Granular Explosive (121.5 kg); Gun Powder Explosive (49.9 kg); Detonators (3950 Nos); Lellier & Belliot 30-06 (Bullet) (120); Lellier & Belliot .22 Hornet (Bullet) (100 Nos); Mini Mag .22 Bullet (100 Nos); Codex (12000 Mtr); Tac Shotgun Amn Belts (106); One Tata Sumo (Regn no : Mz 03 7061); One Bolero (Regn no : Mz 04 8114).

These two individuals were apprehended and handed over to Mizoram police officials. The use of such weapons as stores may have put the lives of innocent people in jeopardy and led to a variety of life-threatening activities. This recuperation has save the lives of many people.

Following an initial investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle had been rented by a Burmese national for medical evacuation of CNA personnel to Aizawl.

It’s also thought that such ammo shipments are being delivered to Myanmar to bolster the Chin Defense Forces’ operations.

All anti-national activists have suffered a significant setback as a result of this operation. The success of the operation would go a long way toward restoring peace and harmony along the Indo-Myanmar border.