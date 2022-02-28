Nagaland : Health Minister Inaugurates 50-Bed COVID-19 Hospital In Dimapur

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Minister for Health & Family Welfare – S. Pangnyu Phom inaugurated a 50-bedded Covid-19 Hospital at District Hospital, Dimapur on February 28, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Pangnyu Phom mentioned that all these years, the State has been tackling COVID-19 with all of the manpower, facilities, and resources like the rest of the world to overcome the health crises.

He said the hospital is one of the most required and needed facilities to cater to people’s needs with all the advanced equipment in place which will enable timely care & proper treatment. He expressed gratitude to the Novo Nordisk Foundation for the philanthropic funding in providing such a well-equipped Hospital and appreciated the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India for selecting Dimapur District for this Mega Project and all involved for the successful completion. He mentioned that the State & the Department, to help/assist and to provide better health facilities in the State, three new districts hospitals buildings will be coming up in due course of time at Zunheboto, Noklak & Longleng district.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare – S Pangnyu Phom wrote “Inaugurated the 50 Bedded COVID-19 Hospital at Dimapur today accompanied by Hon’ble MLA @Shri Azheto Zhimomi. Acknowledge the philanthropic funding by NOVO NORDISK Foundation, Denmark and all involved for contributing well equipped infra during these hard times.”

Inaugurated the 50 Bedded COVID-19 Hospital at Dimapur today accompanied by Hon’ble MLA @Shri Azheto Zhimomi. Acknowledge the philanthropic funding by NOVO NORDISK Foundation, Denmark and all involved for contributing well equipped infra during these hard times. pic.twitter.com/kwCq53s2B1 — S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) February 28, 2022

Director Health Services, Dr. K. Vikato Kinimi during his introductory note mentioned that the extension of the hospital was developed with support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Embassy of Denmark in New Delhi, C-CAMP Bengaluru and Invest India through AGNli Mission, under the guidance of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India. He said that the institution will serve the people of Nagaland and assured the property will be taken proper care.

Deputy Commissioner Dimapur, Rajesh Soundararajan mentioned that as Dimapur is the hotspot for all commercial transactions and is highly populated, the city took a major hit during the Covid crisis, but with the help of the Government and the administration, they were able to tackle it during the crisis. He extended his sincere appreciation to Novo Nordisk Foundation for their philanthropic act and also wished for their continuous partnership in the future.

Sport speeches were delivered by His Excellency Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, Freddy Svane; Counsellor Innovation, Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, Jakob William Oerberg; Chief Technology Officer, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India, Mudit Naryan, Uttam Bhattacharyya.

The programme was chaired by Chief Medical Officer Dimapur, Dr. I. Moatemjen while vote of thanks was delivered by Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Dimapur, Dr. Khrielasanuo.