Nagaland Hosts First-Of-Its-Kind Training On Conserving Endangered Hoolock Gibbon

NET Web Desk

The second batch of ‘forest guard training for the conservation of Hoolock Gibbon in Nagaland’, conducted by the leading wildlife Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – Aaranyak in conjunction with the Nagaland Forest Department and with support from US Fish and Wildlife Service took place on February 21 and 22.

Considered as first-of-its-kind such event organized in the northeastern state, this programme aimed to support the forest guards gain more insights into the conservation of biodiversity; as informed by the Director of State Environment and Forestry Training Institute (SEFTI), Dimapur – M. Shakiba Yimchunger.

Altogether 35 forest guards from 10 Forest Divisions including Dimapur, Kohima, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Longleng, Tuensung, Peren, Phek, Wokha and Zunheboto attended this weeklong residential training.

The Gibbon Conservation Centre, an Aaranyak field station, was established in 2004 with the purpose of conducting primate research, teaching, and conservation efforts in the Northeast.