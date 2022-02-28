Tripura : New Youths Included In CPI-M’s Organizational Level For Strengthening Party; Asserts Jitendra Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2022: Jitendra Chowdhury, newly elected secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Tripura on Monday said that new youths are included at the organizational level of the party in order to pave way for new ideas in the political arena.

CPI-M organized it’s two day-long conference at Agartala Town Hall on Friday and Saturday last where new state committee have been formed with 70 members including 9 new members and 8 female members while five party members received permanent invitee membership of the state committee, he added.

Speaking to reporters at CPI-M state headquarters here in Agartala on Monday afternoon, Chowdhury said “In the last few months, 41 percent of youths are elected as new divisional secretaries during conferences held in different parts of the state. The new faces will boost the organization strongly in the coming days. However, the experienced leaders will definitely guide the party supporters.”

“In total, 316 delegates from different parts of the state attended the conference that took a set of resolutions to strengthen the party organization. In the two-day conference, more than 40 speakers addressed, highlighted the challenges and shared their valuable suggestions. On the occasion, the speakers include party members from divisional level to state level”, he added.

Citing figures of attacks on party offices, CPI-M state secretary said “Over 400 party offices were bulldozed and 137 existing offices are not allowed to be opened.

Categorically refuting the allegations raised by the Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury, he said “I am very sure that one day he will say half of the BJP people are in contact with CPIM the way the minister is trying to link all the incidents with CPI-M”.

Criticizing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, Chowdhury said “In last 47 months, a total of 8,819 families supporting parties under the banner of Left Front organization were attacked attacks either physically or economically. Among them, 3,574 families lost their livelihood opportunities permanently while 3,264 workers had been physically assaulted. Due to the frightening violence many were left permanently disabled”, Chowdhury added.