Tripura : Over 400 Kilos Of Cannabis Seized From Separate Locations; 2 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura police on Monday seized a huge cache of cannabis and arrested two persons from separate locations of Dhalai and Northern district.

The North Tripura district police scored another victory during an anti-drug campaign in Dharmanagar, thanks to the dedicated work of a traffic cop.

Reportedly, Traffic Police OC Pankaj Debnath was performing his duties on checking of vehicles passing near the Traffic unit office at Dharmanagar. A four-wheeler was approaching in a suspicious way towards the checking point.

Later, he stopped the Xylo car and detained it near the new motor stand on Monday morning. The vehicle is registered with AS03N-4424 number while there is another additional number plate inside which is number WB30X-5812.

The driver of the vehicle is David Debbarma, (27) and resident of Amarpur sub-division. He has been arrested. The owner of the vehicle has shown the documents and it is learned that the vehicle is owned by Samir Bora in Agartala.

The car was unloaded at the BBI ground in Dharmanagar in presence of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Soumya Debbarma, Dharmanagar Police Station OC Shiv Ranjan Dey, Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Shyamal Das and Traffic Police OC Pankaj Debnath

Traffic police claimed that the vehicle had previously escaped by sticking a sticker of another organization outside Tripura. The way the 130 kilos of cannabis inside the car is neatly arranged which shows that the smuggler is perfect.

Meanwhile, two number plates, one in Assam and the other in West Bengal, i.e. two states and Tripura, have been smuggled. The search turned up three ATM cards, Rs 4,000 in cash, two mobile phones and cards with different hotel numbers. A case has been registered under the NDPS section.

On the other hand, acting on a tip off, police led by Ambassa SDPO Suman Majumder in Dhalai district seized a huge cache of cannabis amounting to 275 kg from an Agartala-bound truck and arrested the driver this morning.

Police stopped an Agartala-bound truck bearing number MH48BM-8820 and seized 275 kilos of cannabis packed in 21 packets and six cartoons. The market price of the cannabis is estimated as Rs 25 lakhs. The driver Azad Khan hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

It was speculated that the cannabis was assigned for Bihar and cannabis continuously being shipped out from the state.