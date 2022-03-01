Allocate Some Shares In Oil India To Assam Government : CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma To Centre

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has recommended that the Centre undertake steps to transfer some of its interests in Oil India Limited to the state government, in order to ensure the company’s smooth operation.

He asserted the same, while addressing the North East Zonal Conference for PM Gati-Shakti Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity in Guwahati, in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Chief Minister remarked that the Assam government is willing to work with oil companies to achieve the goal of expanding the exploration area.

According to Sarma, in the Union Budget, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to growth by giving funds for capital infrastructure development.

He also emphasized the state government’s total commitment to the program’s implementation and enthusiastic involvement.

Sarma also mentioned that the government has started a capacity-building and training programme for concerned experts and officials to ensure that the State government’s initiatives under PM Gati Shakti are converted into concrete actions on the ground.

He further believes that the North East Zonal Conference will play an important role in the development of the State Master Plan and the implementation framework.