Assam : BCPL Adjudged With Coveted ‘Golden Bird National Award 2021-22’

NET Web Desk

The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has been adjudged with the coveted “Golden Bird National Award 2021-22” on “Best HR Response to Pandemic” in the polymer sector.

Dr. Avdesh Mathur, Former CEO, STQC Certification Services & Sr. Director Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India, and Anuj Arya, Seasoned EHS/OHS/Fire-Safety, attended the event as distinguished Jury members.

Companies such as NPTC, Hindalco Industries Limited, Welsum India Limited, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, HPCL, ONGC, Meinhardt Epcm (India) Private Limited, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, as well as BCPL, also took part in the event.

Its worthy to note that BPCL was severely impacted by COVID-19 during its exceptional outbreak, with several of its employees testing positive and receiving treatment for the virus.

However, the company was able to run successfully in the financial year 2020–21, attaining a capacity utilisation of 106 percent and a turnover of Rs. 2,819 crore (US$370 million).

During this time, it produced 2.86 lakh metric tonnes of polymers and 60,145 metric tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons.