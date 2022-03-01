Assam Government Extends Controversial Law – AFSPA For Another 6 Months

NET Web Desk

The Assam government on Tuesday announced on Tuesday that the contentious Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) has been extended for another six months in the entire state, with effect from February 28.

The act gives security personnel the authority to carry out operations anywhere and arrest anyone without a warrant. It also provides security forces with some immunity in the event of a failed operation.

“After reviewing the law and order situation in Assam in the past six months, the state government has declared the entire State of Assam as ‘Disturbed Area’ up to 6 (six) months with effect from 28/02/2022, unless withdrawn earlier,” an official release said on Tuesday.

The Assam government had last extended the “Disturbed Area” status of the state for another six months with effect from August 28 last year, thereby continuing the application of the AFSPA.

It was enforced in Assam in November 1990, and the state administration has prolonged it every six months since then after a review.

On January 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the Army had been virtually withdrawn from Assam, with the exception of five-six districts, and that when the AFSPA comes up for renewal, the state government would make “some pragmatic choice.”